Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Down 33.4% in February

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 871,900 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 373,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,233. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,922 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 631,270 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,852,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

