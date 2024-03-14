General Partner Inc. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

General Partner Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE remained flat at $59.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,983,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

