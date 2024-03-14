General Partner Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

General Partner Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,961,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,008. The company has a market cap of $345.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $129.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 429.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

