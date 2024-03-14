General Partner Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

General Partner Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2,310.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 10,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $164.31. 3,339,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,366. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

