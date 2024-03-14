Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

