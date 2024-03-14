Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

QRMI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

