Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 14th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,456,000. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,408,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $62.37. 27,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,543. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $62.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

