Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Gravity Stock Down 0.7 %

Gravity stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.16. 38,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. Gravity has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $82.48.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gravity by 124.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 87,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gravity by 856.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter valued at $2,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 6.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

