Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,835,000 shares, an increase of 190.2% from the February 14th total of 8,556,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,118.7 days.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.60.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
