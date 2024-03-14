Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,835,000 shares, an increase of 190.2% from the February 14th total of 8,556,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,118.7 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

