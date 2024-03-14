Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $11.56 on Thursday, hitting $3,511.56. 347,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,567.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3,285.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

