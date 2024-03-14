Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,250 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after buying an additional 726,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,345,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 90,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.91. The stock had a trading volume of 698,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,987. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $255.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

