Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $570.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,877. The company has a market capitalization of $258.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.17 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $586.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.91.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

