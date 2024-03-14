Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 5.0% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QSR stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.54. 1,829,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,636. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.