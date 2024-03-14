Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $357,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,683. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

