Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 534,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 2.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

PSQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 21,111,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,675,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

