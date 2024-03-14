Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $925.68. 996,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $867.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $744.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $473.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

