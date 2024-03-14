Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Short Interest Up 202.8% in February

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 202.8% from the February 14th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 3.9 %

HG traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 492,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,495. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.