Head to Head Analysis: Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) & Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Celcuity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortrea and Celcuity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.11 billion 1.12 N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A N/A -$40.37 million ($2.73) -6.52

Profitability

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity.

This table compares Fortrea and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A -49.14% -35.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fortrea and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 2 4 0 2.43 Celcuity 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fortrea currently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.19%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.44%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Fortrea.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment. Its drug candidate includes Gedatolisib, which selectively targets various class I isoforms of PI3K and mammalian target of rapamycin and focus on the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, and advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test, a qualitative laboratory developed test that measures HER2, c-Met, and PI3K signaling activity in breast and ovarian tumor cells. It had a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization rights to Gedatolisib. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

