Head to Head Survey: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANSYS and Commvault Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $2.27 billion 12.66 $500.41 million $5.73 57.64 Commvault Systems $784.59 million 5.57 -$35.77 million ($0.03) -3,327.22

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Commvault Systems. Commvault Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 22.05% 11.83% 8.77% Commvault Systems -0.09% 32.27% 7.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ANSYS and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.2% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANSYS and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 2 6 1 0 1.89 Commvault Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

ANSYS currently has a consensus price target of $322.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.28%. Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $85.60, indicating a potential downside of 14.27%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Volatility & Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANSYS beats Commvault Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite. The company also offers electronics product suite that provides electromagnetic field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; Ansys High Frequency Structure Simulator product for radio frequency and microwave design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Fluent computational fluid dynamics software package; Ansys RedHawk-SC for electronic design automation; Ansys Optics software; and mission-simulation, modeling, testing, and analysis software. In addition, it offers Ansys Granta MI system for materials information management; Ansys Granta Selector technology for materials selection and graphical analysis; CES EduPack product, a set of teaching resources; Granta Materials Data for Simulation; Ansys Lumerical product, a photonics simulation software solution; safety-certified embedded software solutions; Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite for research and teaching settings. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.