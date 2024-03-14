Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.55 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and $111.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00076036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00019131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,416,052 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,416,071.794815 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.12899789 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $118,597,467.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

