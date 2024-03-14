Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 1,099 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $370,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 235,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 76,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $176,000.

BSJQ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 77,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,130. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

