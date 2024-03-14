Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.07. 267,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
