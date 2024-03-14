Horizons Wealth Management Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,356,000 after acquiring an additional 314,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 816,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,422. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

