Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $943.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

