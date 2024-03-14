Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $286.93. 243,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,071. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

