Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Up 208.0% in February

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 208.0% from the February 14th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ideal Power by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 36,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,861. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

