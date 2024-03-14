Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Up 208.0% in February

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 208.0% from the February 14th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 36,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,861. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
