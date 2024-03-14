Insider Buying: Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Buys 6,860 Shares of Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of APRE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 28,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.