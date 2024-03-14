Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Mckelligon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 181,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,643. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $238.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKYA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Akoya Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.