Insider Selling: Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells 206,978 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 3,328,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,400. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

