Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells 20,832 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $530,591.04.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE EDR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 2,647,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,270. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

