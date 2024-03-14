Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells 2,453 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $122,895.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 762,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,783. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Q2 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.