Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
NYSE:USPH traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $106.60. 50,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,139,000.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
