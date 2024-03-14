Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $106.60. 50,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,139,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

