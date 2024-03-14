Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,080,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,957,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

