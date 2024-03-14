International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 672,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,717. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

