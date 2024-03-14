International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Posts Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

IGT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 836,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,621. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 71.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

