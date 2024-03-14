Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance
PEZ stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $92.86.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
