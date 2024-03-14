Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

PEZ stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

