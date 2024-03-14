Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 14th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $37.77. 796,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

