iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.23. 2,370,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,415. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
