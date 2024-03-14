iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,640,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $136,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.54. 1,079,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,037. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

