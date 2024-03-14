Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the February 14th total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 270,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,039. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of Iveda Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

