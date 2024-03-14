Jacob Steven Leach Sells 14,639 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14.

Shares of DXCM traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.50. 2,589,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

