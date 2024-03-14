Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.38. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.34.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
