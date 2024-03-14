Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS KMRPF remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.
About Kenmare Resources
