Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS KMRPF remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

