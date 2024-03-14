Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,223. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

