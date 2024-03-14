KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $219,911.34 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00891302 USD and is up 4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $276,088.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

