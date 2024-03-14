Kyle Audrey Watson Sells 40,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

