Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Latham Group’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Latham Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Latham Group Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $353.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Latham Group news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $165,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 104.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Latham Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.