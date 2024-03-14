Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Latham Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SWIM. Bank of America cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other news, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,814.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 139,164 shares in the company, valued at $424,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Latham Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 104.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Latham Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

