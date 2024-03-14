Leibman Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 176.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.08. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $346.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

