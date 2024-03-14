Leibman Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Datadog makes up approximately 1.9% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,080,000 after acquiring an additional 505,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $520,774.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,839.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 939,400 shares of company stock valued at $117,951,536 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.65. 2,719,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

